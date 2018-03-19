Disney's Lady and the Tramp Is Getting a Live-Action Remake

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady and the Tramp

Walt Disney Productions

Lady and the Tramp is getting rebooted—but the movie is not coming to theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report Monday that Charlie Bean has closed a deal to direct the live-action/CG hybrid remake of Disney's animated classic. It's expected to debut on the company's digital streaming service, set to launch in 2019; the digital platform will start with a domestic package, then expand overseas. Its price points have yet to be undetermined.

Chaz Salembier and Jessica Virtue are overseeing the remake, The Hollywood Reporter said. Brigham Taylor is producing the Lady and the Tramp remake, from a script by Andrew Bujalski.

Read

A Guide to All of Disney's Upcoming Films

Lady and the Tramp

Walt Disney Productions

Released in 1955, Walt Disney Productions' Lady and the Tramp told a love story involving a spoiled Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a streetwise mutt named Tramp. The animated classic featured several popular songs, including "Bella Notte," "He's a Tramp" and "The Siamese Cat Song." A direct-to-video sequel—Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure—came out in 2001.

The film studio is planning to release live-action remakes of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan theatrically. Like Lady and the Tramp, a Sword in the Stone remake is rumored to debut on its streaming service. Several movies in post-production, including Mark Lawrence's Noelle and Mark Waters' Magic Camp, have also been moved to the streaming platform in advance of their releases. Disney is betting big on its streaming platform, as it hired Jon Favreau to create a live-action Star Wars TV series. In an earnings call last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "When you go to market with Star Wars movies, Disney movies, Pixar movies, Marvel-branded and branded television shows under those umbrellas...that will give us the ability to probably spend less than if we had gone to market with a direct-to-consumer service without these brands."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Reynolds, Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Replaces Jude Law as Mr. Napkin Head

Zayn Malik, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Zayn Malik's $10.7 Million Bachelor Pad

Alpha Male Madness, Sweet 16

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

50 Cent, Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Rates Sex With 50 Cent "PG-13"

Cynthia Nixon, Gotham Awards, 2017

Cynthia Nixon Running for Governor of New York

Trey Songz

Trey Songz Arrested After Alleged Assault, Says He's Being "Falsely Accused"

ESC: H & M Spring Campaign, Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder Are Set to Tango in H&M Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.