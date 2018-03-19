Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder Are Set to Tango in H&M Video

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 10:29 AM

It's time to break out the dancing shoes.

H&M released its spring 2018 campaign Monday, with a video featuring Elizabeth Olsen, model Imaan Hammam and none other than Winona Ryder.

If the famed scene from The Devil Wears Prada comes to mind—"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking"—expect more than just the typical feminine, flowing wardrobe fare. The video, also featuring models Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers and Naomi Shimada and singer-songwriter Andrea Valle, is an ode to female empowerment and unity. It seemingly embraces the latest cultural shift prompted by causes like the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

In a sleepy town in Buenos Aires, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actress is led by a male dancer in a passionate-less dance, until another woman cuts in and livens up the place. Not only do we see the actress' dancing skills (or impressive camera work), but the celebration of women is clear.

"It was such a thrill to be in Buenos Aires for the H&M Spring campaign, and more importantly, to be surrounded by such a wonderful cast of strong women. The entire experience was incredibly inspiring," Olsen said in a press release.

The city comes alive with dancers in wide-leg trousers, billowy blouses with embroidery, asymmetrical hems and cascading ruffles. The group of diverse women, in black and white with pops of red and light blue, dance through the street…until the moment Winona and Elizabeth meet.

"I love the way that the campaign really celebrates women in a very authentic way. I found that to be really refreshing and much needed right now in this culture. They are celebrating themselves and each other," said Ryder in the same release.

While the Stranger Things actress is only in the video for a few seconds, we know the dance is on.

The spring collection drops in store and online March 22. 

