Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder Are Set to Tango in H&M Video

It's time to break out the dancing shoes.

H&M released its spring 2018 campaign Monday, with a video featuring Elizabeth Olsen, model Imaan Hammam and none other than Winona Ryder.

If the famed scene from The Devil Wears Prada comes to mind—"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking"—expect more than just the typical feminine, flowing wardrobe fare. The video, also featuring models Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers and Naomi Shimada and singer-songwriter Andrea Valle, is an ode to female empowerment and unity. It seemingly embraces the latest cultural shift prompted by causes like the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

In a sleepy town in Buenos Aires, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actress is led by a male dancer in a passionate-less dance, until another woman cuts in and livens up the place. Not only do we see the actress' dancing skills (or impressive camera work), but the celebration of women is clear.