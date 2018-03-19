Kim Zolciak-Biermann Offers a Simple Explanation for Brielle Biermann's Breakup

Brielle Biermann is embracing life as a 21-year-old single gal.

Newly broken up from her boyfriend of two years, baseball player Michael Kopech, the reality star's split came as a surprise for some fans since the news broke late last week.

"It is true," the young star tweeted to a fan, offering a very brief explanation. "We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What's meant to be will always be."

While a source told Us Weekly distance was a factor in the breakup, Brielle's famous mama appeared on Watch What Happens Live!, where she elaborated a touch more on the root cause.

"So, Brielle just turned 21," Kim pointed out. "That's exactly what happened, I think." While Kopech has been busy with baseball training, Brielle has been living a full life back home.