Katy Perry Compliments Taylor Swift on American Idol—But Was It Actually Shade?

The Taylor Swift-Katy Perry drama lives on.

An American Idol contestant reminded viewers of the longtime feud on Sunday night's episode. During the audition process, Perry's fellow judge Luke Bryan asked the Hollywood hopeful whom he looked up to as an artist. The contender apologized to Perry and cited Swift.

"Oh, you don't have to be sorry!" Perry replied.

"I love Taylor Swift," the contestant said.

"I love her as a songwriter, as well," she said.

While some viewers interpreted Perry's comment as a sincere compliment, others thought she was trying to throw shade.