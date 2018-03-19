Minka Kelly's Dog Chewie Dies: "My Heart Is Broken Into a Million Pieces"

Minka Kelly is saying goodbye to her cockapoo Chewie—a.k.a. "the absolute love of my life." In a series of updates Sunday, she mourned the death of her constant companion. "Thank you for this pic, @bjmcelhaney. And thank you so much for all the love, everybody," the actress wrote in one of two touching photo captions. "I feel it and I'm so touched and so grateful. Thank you."

The actress named her dog after the Star Wars character Chewbacca, and she often called him the "love of my life." And in a 2011 WhoSay post, she raved, "I can't get enough of this wookie!"

Kelly shared a collage of photos and videos on Instagram Sunday, paying tribute to her "sweet angel baby girl." The Friday Night Lights actress admitted, "I still can't quite catch my breath. My heart is broken into a million pieces. Thank you for 13 years of true and unconditional love. Thank you for growing with me as we ventured out into the world. We've lived all over the place and what a trooper you were. You made everywhere new and foreign feel like home."