Family Guy Reveals Stewie's Real Voice and Addresses His Sexuality...And Bethenny Frankel Feelings

Everything you knew about Family Guy's Stewie Griffin has changed. In an episode with no commercial-interruption, the Fox animated comedy broke down the secrets of the perpetually 1-year-old cartoon character. Stewie sat down with therapist Dr. Cornelius Pritchfield (voiced by Ian McKellen) after pushing another kid. The 30-minute therapy session broke down Stewie's mysterious British accent and tackled the character's sexuality.

"Stewie's awareness of his sexuality is this uncertain thing, and that needs to stay as it is. His uncertainty gives him a vulnerability, which is something we need to maintain for the series. Whether he is [gay] or not, that isn't going to be answered when he's a one-year-old," episode writer and series executive producer Gary Janetti told TVLine. "But if you read between the lines, it's not that difficult to decipher. He's not even sure ‘heterosexual' is a real word!"