Iggy Azalea Gets Revenge on Nick Young: I Burned All His Clothes

Don't mess with Iggy Azalea.

During Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 27-year-old rapper went into detail about how she burned the designer clothes of her ex fiancé Nick Young.

"I burned it all, darling," she said. "I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it seemed like that didn't work."

When host Andy Cohen asked the "Black Widow" artist about the most expensive item she burned, she replied, "every designer you could think of I burned."

"I used to break stuff in our house, and I realized that I was breaking my own sh-t. I was like, ‘That's stupid,' and he didn't care," Azalea said. "So I was like, ‘I'm going to find some sh-t you care about and I'm going to start destroying that,' which was his clothes."