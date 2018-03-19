Fifth Harmony Announces Indefinite Hiatus

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 6:19 AM

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus.

The group members, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui announced the news via Twitter Monday. The group members attributed the hiatus to their desires to pursue "solo endeavors." 

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," a note from the group said, citing their start on the British show. "We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

The note continued, "After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."

 

Camila Cabello Hurt by Fifth Harmony's Petty MTV VMAs Diss

They added, "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family. 

They then thanked their fans.

"To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifty Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support ne another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud."

They concluded, " We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait! All our love, from the bottom of our hearts, Dinah Jane, Lauren, Normani and Ally xoxoxo."

