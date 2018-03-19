Fifth Harmony Announces Indefinite Hiatus and Looks Back on "One Hell" of a Journey

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus.

The group members, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui announced the news via Twitter Monday. The group members attributed the hiatus to their desires to pursue "solo endeavors."

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," a note from the group said, citing their start on the British show. "We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

The note continued, "After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."