Selena Gomez Brings a Ukulele and Bikini to Australia—but Not Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is spending some time in the land Down Under.

The 25-year-old "Wolves" singer was spotted arriving at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia on Monday. Even after her long flight, Gomez looked chic. She wore white sweatpants, a white shirt and a jean jacket. She also accessorized her look with a cap and sunglasses, as well as a pair silver hoop earrings and white sneakers. In addition to bringing her travel fashion A-game, the singer brought a black ukulele.

Gomez didn't waste anytime enjoying some fun in the sun. The "It Ain't Me" singer was also spotted hanging out on a yacht with a few friends. She looked totally relaxed lounging in the sun with her book. She also cooled off with a quick dip in the Sydney Harbour.

Gomez wore a bright orange bikini top and black bikini bottoms.