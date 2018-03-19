EXCLUSIVE!

Benedict Cumberbatch Is One Sip Away From Making Love to His Tea

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's hard to ascertain which is hotter—Benedict Cumberbatch or his tea.

Following his dramatic performance of "I'm a Little Teapot" last month, the British actor has agreed to share the secret to making the perfect cup of tea—and only E! News has fans' first look at his latest Omaze spot. "The trick to making a truly perfect cup of tea is to coax out the tea's natural essence and subtle flavors by ever so gently vocalizing your desire," he says, explaining that it's important to make the tea "feel comfortable" let it "steep in your passion."

"That's it, darling. Take your time. There's no rush. It's just you and me—here, together," the actor tells his cup, speaking in a sexy whisper. "You're perfect. You're radiant. I must have you!"

Read

Benedict Cumberbatch Dramatically Performs "I'm a Little Teapot"

Benedict Cumberbatch, Omaze

Courtesy of Omaze

Cumberbatch isn't getting worked up over just tea, of course. He's excited about his Omaze campaign, where one winner and a guest will be flown to L.A. and put up in a 4-star hotel, then drink tea and snap selfies with the actor—and hit up the Avengers: Infinity War world premiere.

Donations made to Cumberbatch's Omaze campaign will benefit the GEANCO foundation, focusing on education and health in Nigeria. "Their mission is to save and transform the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Africa," he previously said. "They're a charity very dear to my heart."

Contributing as little as $10 unlocks 100 chances to win the grand prize; donating more gives fans extra entries and unlocks exclusive merchandise. Since the campaign began, some of the bonuses, including autographed Doctor Strange comic books and DVDs, have already sold out.

To learn more about Cumberbatch's campaign, visit Omaze.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Benedict Cumberbatch , Charity , LOL , Viral , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Announces Indefinite Hiatus

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger Transforms Into Judy Garland in First Photo for Upcoming Film Judy

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Emmy-Winning Hairstylist Shares a $4 Must-Have Product for All Hair Types

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Doesn't Want Pity for Her Graves Disease and Hyperthyroidism

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Brings a Ukulele and Bikini to Australia—but Not Justin Bieber

The Royals 403, Queen Helena, Elizabeth Hurley

Queen Helena Shares Some Touching Love Advice With Willow on The Royals

The Royals 402, Prince Liam, William Moseley

Jasper and Princess Eleanor's Fate Revealed on The Royals! Plus, Prince Liam Discovers the Truth About King Robert

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.