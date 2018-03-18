Allison Janney Celebrates Her Oscar Win With Three Shirtless Hunks

Better late than never!

After Allison Janney won an Oscar for her role as parrot-loving hard-as-nails mom LaVona Harding in I, Tonya earlier this month, she didn't get to have quite the wild celebration she may have liked to and that's because she had to be on set of her hit sitcom Mom for a table-read the very next morning. But there's always time for a do-over!

During an appearance on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her pal Ellen DeGeneres gives the comedy queen a celebration she isn't quite expecting—a sexy dance from three shirtless, tiny short-wearing studs.

Allison may not expected the onslaught of sexy dancers, but she certainly made it work, getting the trio of topless gentleman to pick her up.