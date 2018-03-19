Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 12:00 PM

Alpha Male Madness, Sweet 16

Welcome, friends, to round three of Alpha Male Madness 2018!

The search for 2018's most beloved TV actor continues as the Sweet 16 battle it out for your votes. Only eight can continue on to round four, and you know the drill by now. 

You can vote as many times you want for as many actors as you want until the poll closes, and be sure to rally your friends on Twitter with the hashtag #AlphaMaleMadness. 

At this stage in the game, we've got quite a few regulars¯—Bob Morley, Sam Heughan, Stephen Amell, Jensen Ackles—all doing quite well, but there are also some newbies who are not to be messed with, like The 100's Jarod Joseph and Wynonna Earp's Tim Rozon. It's still anyone's game, so get to voting! 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Sweet 16
1. Dominic Sherwood vs. Bob Morley
17.5
82.5
2. Misha Collins vs. Stephen Amell
31.8
68.2
3. Matthew Daddario vs. Sam Heughan
16.0
84.0
4. Richard Harmon vs. Harry Shum Jr.
75.4
24.6
5. Cameron Monaghan vs. Jarod Joseph
24.7
75.3
6. Noel Fisher vs. Jared Padalecki
75.6
24.4
7. Zach McGowan vs. Tim Rozon
50.0
50.0
8. Richard Rankin vs. Jensen Ackles
51.8
48.2

This poll will remain open until Wednesday, March 21 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET.

