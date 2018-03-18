Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein's Cause of Death Released

Jonah Hill's brother Jordan Feldstein, the manager of the band Maroon 5, died on Dec. 22 as a result of a blood clot blocking an artery in his lungs, E! News can confirm.

According to the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's online records, the cause of death of the music manager, who was 40 years old at the time of his passing, is listed as pulmonary thromboembolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs get blocked by a blood clot.

In addition, a deep leg vein thrombosis, which is a blood clot, was listed as the secondary cause of death.

The documents state that Acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were other significant causes in his death.

The case is now closed.