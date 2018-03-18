Elizabeth Hurley Gives Update on Nephew's Health After Being ''Viciously Stabbed''

After alerting her legion of fans that her nephew, model Miles Hurley, had been repeatedly stabbed in London on March 8, Elizabeth Hurley is letting fans know that despite his "shocking" injuries, he is "slowly recovering."

The model and actress posted a photo of herself with a dove and thanked fans for their well wishes during such a stressful time.

"Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week," wrote the 52-year-old Brit.

She continued, "His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering."

The star also made sure to commend her sister for nursing the 21-year-old.

"My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed," wrote Hurley, who added that she'd just arrived in India but was in constant communication with her family.

The Royals actress was also clear on the need to stop the violence: "We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me."