America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members

That's one super baby bash!

America Ferrera and her husband husband Ryan Piers Williams threw a fun-filled baby shower on Saturday night to celebrate the imminent arrival of their first child.

The actress made sure she had her nearest and dearest (including her current and former TV co-stars) at Hollywood hotspot Beauty & Essex on St. Patrick's Day.

Along with a flurry of photos from the baby bash, America wrote, "No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet."

She continued, "@beautyessexla was a gorgeous place to celebrate (not being paid to say that)."

From her days on Ugly Betty, Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz turned up to support their gal. America also posed with her "Superstore family." Ben Feldman, Kelly Stables, Nichole BloomColton DunnKaliko Kauahi, Nico Santos and Lauren Ash all attended the event.

The star also made sure to give a shout out to her "amazing friend" Elsa Marie Collins, "who always shows up for you and throws the best parties!"

 

America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Her First Child

America and Ryan announced they were expecting on Dec. 31.

The couple tied the knot with her longtime beau back in June 2011.

The duo, who first met as students at the University of Southern California, became husband and wife in an intimate Monday ceremony. Close friends and family were in attendance.

Check out the many pics from their newest celebration...

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

The expectant parents wish their friends, families and fans good night.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

Sibling Rivalry

America poses with "the siblings"

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

Superstore Family

Ben FeldmanKelly StablesNichole BloomColton DunnKaliko KauahiNico Santos and Lauren Ash all posed with the pregnant star.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

Parents-To-Be

Looks like American and Ryan got roasted during the fete.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

Elsa Marie Collins

America and her BFF play together.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

Ugly Betty Reunion

American enjoys time with Ugly Betty family, Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

The Grandparents

America has some fun with her in-laws.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

The Baby Daddy

America shares a photo of with her husband since 2011.

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera/Instagram

The Joy

The pregnant star writes about her "joy."

