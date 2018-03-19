Katy Perry Tries and Fails to Sing As High As Mariah Carey on American Idol

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 10:00 AM
Katy Perry can do a lot of things, but she cannot sing like Mariah Carey.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's episode of American Idol, a contestant reveals to judges Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie that her inspiration is former Idol judge Mariah Carey, and that she has even taught herself to sing in "whistle tones," that absurdly high register that Carey is both fond of and good at.
The men are confused as to what "whistle tone" means, so the contestant encourages Perry to show them. It does not go well.
"I can't do whistle tone," Perry admits after a bit of extremely high-pitched screeching.
The contestant, however, can do whistle tones, and the judges are pretty stunned when she shows off her skills. We don't yet know if she can do regular tone or if she gets her ticket to Hollywood, but something tells us the answer is "probably."
Perry has already made quite the splash as a judge of ABC's American Idol revival, and we're only two weeks in. She connected with a contestant through use of the word "wig," and then caused a bit of controversy by giving another singer his first kiss. What might she do next?! There's practically an entire season left to find out.
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Aaron Hernandez's Double Life: Inside the Aftermath of His Suicide and the Questions Left Unanswered
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!