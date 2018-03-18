Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out for Froyo Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 2:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

X17

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out together again and enjoyed some sweet treats on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were photographed in Malibu with bowls of frozen yogurt. Scott wore a light blue hoodie, khakis, black Nike Air sneakers and a dark blue beanie, while Sofia sported a gray cowl-neck sweater, blue jeans and black stiletto Balenciaga booties.

Scott and Sofia were last photographed together in public a week and a half ago.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for several months, marking his longest relationship Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, broke up with him in 2015.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Last month, he even gave Sofia a puppy as a gift.

When asked what makes her and Scott's relationship special, Sofia told E! News last month, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members

Cirque du Soleil 'Varekai' Show

Cirque du Soleil Aerialist Dies After Fatal Fall During Show

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, St Patrick's Day 2018

Tori Spelling and Family Are All Smiles on St Patrick's Day After Reported Turmoil

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Gets Emotional Onstage as She Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

Miley Cyrus, St Patrick's Day 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Take St Patrick's Day 2018 to the Next Level

Naya Rivera, West Side Story, Audition, Instagram

Naya Rivera Posts West Side Story Audition Video

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Poses in a Hot Tub With BFF Jordyn Woods

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.