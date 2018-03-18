Tori Spelling and Family Are All Smiles on St Patrick's Day After Reported Turmoil

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were all smiles as they celebrated St Patrick's Day together with their five kids, weeks after three personal incidents that spurred police assistance.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and reality star and her husband posted on their Instagram pages on Saturday a photo of them and their children at an Irish pub and restaurant in Agoura Hills, CA. The couple is seen smiling and everyone except one of their daughters is shown wearing green. It marked the first photo Spelling has posted of McDermott on her Instagram feed in two months and the first one showing her that he has posted on his own page since October.

"Yesterday we had the #luckoftheirish," she wrote. "We celebrated #stpatricksday as a family! #gogreen couture & makeup courtesy of #mamabear & @missstellamcdermott . #BabyBeau ‘s 1st #LeprechaunDay #cornedbeefandcabbage #irish #irishtwins #lucky #we ❤️ holidays."