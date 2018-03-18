Tori Spelling and Family Are All Smiles on St Patrick's Day After Reported Turmoil

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 1:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, St Patrick's Day 2018

Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were all smiles as they celebrated St Patrick's Day together with their five kids, weeks after three personal incidents that spurred police assistance.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and reality star and her husband posted on their Instagram pages on Saturday a photo of them and their children at an Irish pub and restaurant in Agoura Hills, CA. The couple is seen smiling and everyone except one of their daughters is shown wearing green. It marked the first photo Spelling has posted of McDermott on her Instagram feed in two months and the first one showing her that he has posted on his own page since October.

"Yesterday we had the #luckoftheirish," she wrote. "We celebrated #stpatricksday as a family! #gogreen couture & makeup courtesy of #mamabear & @missstellamcdermott . #BabyBeau ‘s 1st #LeprechaunDay #cornedbeefandcabbage #irish #irishtwins #lucky #we ❤️ holidays." 

Photos

Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

Early this month, police were called to the family's home twice in 24 hours and TMZ said that McDermott told them the actress was going through a "breakdown." They did not respond. The following week, he called police to have them check on her well-being after she left home and they later determined she was fine, reports said.

On March 9, the couple and their kids were photographed leaving a diner through a back door while being escorted by police officers. An eyewitness told E! News that as the family dined together, they attracted a large group of paparazzi, who photographed them through the restaurant's windows. Spelling and McDermott were upset about the children witnessing this and called the police, who arrived and coordinated with the family a peaceful escort out of the eatery.

The eyewitness also said that before the dinner, McDermott had asked the paparazzi not to ask questions about Spelling's health or well-being in front of the kids. The photographers did ask Spelling how she was doing, to which she responded, "Everything is great." She also thanked the police for helping her family.

Last week, Spelling and McDermott was photographed making out on a filming set in Los Angeles.

She also appeared to be in great spirits last weekend, after she met with her Beverly Hills, 90210 bestie Jennie Garth at CBS Television Studios to discuss collaborating on a possible project.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tori Spelling , Dean McDermott , Celeb Kids , Couples , , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jordan Feldstein, Headshot

Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein's Cause of Death Released

Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley Gives Update on Nephew's Health After Being ''Viciously Stabbed''

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out for Froyo Date

Cirque du Soleil 'Varekai' Show

Cirque du Soleil Aerialist Dies After Fatal Fall During Show

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Gets Emotional Onstage as She Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

Miley Cyrus, St Patrick's Day 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Take St Patrick's Day 2018 to the Next Level

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.