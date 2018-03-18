Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Take St Patrick's Day 2018 to the Next Level

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 11:32 AM

Miley Cyrus, St Patrick's Day 2018

There are few celebs who love St Patrick's Day as passionately as Miley Cyrus and longtime partner Liam Hemsworth.

The 25-year-old pop star and 28-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Saturday photos and videos of themselves decked out in green outfits, amid a slew of holiday-themed decorations.

Cyrus shared a photo of herself sporting green lipstick, green eyeshadow, a green, hooded Care Bears' Good Luck Bear onesie, a tall green and silver hat adorned with shamrocks, a gold coin chain and metallic green flat sandals, writing, "Itzzz EZ being green! Happy St Pattys."

In clips, she dances in a room decorated with hanging shamrocks, green balloons and a floral rainbow display.

"Put my mind on it...then I put my grind on it," she wrote.

Stars Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018

Miley Cyrus, St Patrick's Day 2018

She also shared a photo of her licking a pile of gold foil-covered chocolate St Patrick's Day-themed coins.

"Taste the rainbow bitches!" she wrote.

Hemsworth posted on Instagram a photo of himself sitting on a couch adorned with green pillows, a Leprechaun doll and hat and balloons, while wearing a soccer-themed holiday outfit.

"Happy St. Patrick's day Ireland! Thanks for letting all of us celebrate it with u!!" he wrote. "My grandma was Irish and I couldn't be prouder. Light it up!"

