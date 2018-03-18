Blue Ivy Carter Bids $19K on Art While Attending Auction With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Show them the money!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carterthrew up bids at an art auction on Saturday...to the tune of $19,000.

The three attended the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, organized by Bey's mom Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.

Blue Ivy initially bid $17,000 for an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier. She then went higher at $19,000. After she held up her sign, Jay-Z jokingly tried to stop her from continuing to bid, drawing laughs. The moment was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

"Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans," host Star Jones told the crowd. "Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I'm up here talking about it?"

"19 for Miss Blue, yes, and she's like, 'I like that,'" she said.

Tyler Perry then bid $20,000 and won the art piece.

But Blue Ivy was not going to allow the Carters to go home empty handed. According to Vanity Fair, she bid on the next item, a 36" x 36" art piece made of deconstructed law and medical books California, and won with a final price $10,000.

The magazine said Beyoncé also made a winning bid of $17,000 on a set of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings that she had previously worn to an event.

The theme of the gala was "Waco to Wakada," inspired by Black Panther.