Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Can't Stop Kissing During European Vacation

They can't keep their hands to themselves!

After a fun-filled adventure to Iceland this week,Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who got engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on March 6, have jetted over to Barcelona, Spain for a romantic stay in the passionate country and appear to be enjoying every minute together.

From ice caves to black sand beaches and now on to private balconies, a trip to Gaudi's iconic monuments and more sight-seeing, the newly engaged couple is putting the drama behind them and look like they're having a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But no matter where they have gone these two can't keep their lips off each other!

On Saturday, the pair were caught kissing after doing some window shopping at a local jewelry store. They were photographed wearing casual ensembles and were both bundled up for chilly weather.

On Friday, they made it a point to take a pic in front of La Sagrada Familia.

It's been quite the luxurious trip to the Spanish city...