Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movie Portrays Royal Couple in Bed in First Teaser

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 4:32 PM

Lifetime is about to let fans feast their eyes on the soon-to-be royal couple—in bed. Well...sort of!

The network has just released its first teaser trailer of the network's highly anticipated original movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and things are getting steamy between the sheets with the newly betrothed couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got engaged in November.

The upcoming film follows the fairytale romance of Prince Harry (The Loch's Murray Fraser) and Meghan Markle (Jessica Jones' Parisa Fitz-Henley) from the moment they met after being set up by friends in Canada, through their initial secret courtship when they kept their romance under wraps, and ultimately to the moment when their relationship went public and came under scrutiny from the world.

All that to say this real-life love story has got a lot of ladies around the world swooning and if this 20-second clip is any indicator, Lifetime's movie is sure to keep audiences blushing with its bedroom fireworks and it's over-the-top romance.

At one point, Harry says to his new flame, "I don't need my life to be this perfect royal picture. I just need you." 

SWOON!

E! News first reported news of the film back in January.

Produced by Michele Weiss and Meredith FinnHarry & Meghan: A Royal Romance also delves into Meghan's life as a divorced American actress. 

Kidulthood director Menhaj Huda directs a script written by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli.

This isn't the first time Lifetime has shone a spotlight on a royal romance, either.

In May of 2011, the same months that the world watched Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot, the network debuted William & KateGrey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington starred as the Duchess of Cambridge, while Nico Evers-Swindell portrayed Wills. 

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres Sunday, May 13 at 8pm ET/PT.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to wed on May 19.

