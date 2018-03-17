The Kardashians Celebrate Rob Kardashian's 31st Birthday

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 4:08 PM

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, 2013

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Happy St. Paddy's/Rob's birthDAY!

While the world may be celebrate St. Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland (good job, sir!), the members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan are celebrating the 31st birthday of the lone boy Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, on his 31st birthday.

In addition to throwing a bash for the notoriously private Rob, the fam is also spreading the love their favorite way—on social media.

Early Saturday, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you're the best dad and friend! Can't wait to celebrate today!!"

 

Photos

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Cutest Pics

Khloe Kardashian made sure she hopped on Instagram to wish her little brother some big birthday love.

The pregnant reality star wrote, "Happy birthday Rob!!!! This year is YOURS! I can’t wait to see all you conquer! Seeing you as a father has been so rewarding! You’re an incredible father, brother and friend! I can’t wait to raise our daughters together! I love you Bob."

Rob Kardashian, birthday, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian, birthday, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

On Saturday afternoon, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram Stories and shared an image from the beginnings of a party at what appears to be Kris' house—and later jumping on trampoline. Possibly the calm before the soiree storm!

Of course, his sisters aren't the only family member who is wishing the private Kardashian a happy birthday...

Kris Jenner, who has five daughters, wished her only son a wonderful day with a sweet message and a collage of flashback photos.

"Happy birthday #robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become," wrote the matriarch on Instagram. "I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama." 

Meanwhile, Rob also seems to be getting some love from his baby girl Dream Kardashian, whose mom Blac Chyna sent her ex-fiancé a sweet birthday messages on social media earlier today.

The proud papa shared a sweet photo of him and his 1-year-old spending some quality time together on Rob's big day. In one photo, the birthday boy wrote, "March Madness" and in another he wrote, "My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."

Happy birthday, Rob!

