Rob Kardashian and Dream Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday and St Patrick's Day

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 2:30 PM
Birthday boy Rob Kardashian's little girl has the luck of the Irish!
He posted on Twitter a photo of him smiling and holding 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Saturday, his 31st birthday and St Patrick's Day 2018. It marked the first public photo of himself in months.
He also posted on his Snapchat a video of Dream sitting in a white toddler convertible. The clip, which features a lively Irish jig, was from his camera roll. The toddler is wearing a blue top, red pants and a white fur vest. A display of green balloons is placed on the floor next to her. The video appears to have been taken at Rob's mom's Kris Jenner's home.
Her mom, Rob's ex Blac Chyna, also posted on Saturday videos of Dream and her 5-year-old son, King Cairo. In one clip, she eats Goldfish while sitting in a high chair. In another, she stand up in front of her brother as he plays a video game.
@blacchyna @imdreamrenee tag a friend #blacchynasnapchats #blacchyna #chyna #fashion #fashiondiaries #fashionista #fashionstyle #fashionweek #fashionblog #fashionable #fashiongram #fashionshow #fashionaddict #fashionpost #fashionphotography #fashionlover #fashiondesigner #fashionhijab #fashiondaily #fashiondesign #fashionph #fashionshoes #fashioninsta #fashionistas #fashionmodel #fashionkilla #fashionbag #music #explore #exploremore
A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats? (@blacchynasnapchats) on
@blacchyna @imdreamrenee tag a friend #blacchynasnapchats #blacchyna #chyna #fashion #fashiondiaries #fashionista #fashionstyle #fashionweek #fashionblog #fashionable #fashiongram #fashionshow #fashionaddict #fashionpost #fashionphotography #fashionlover #fashiondesigner #fashionhijab #fashiondaily #fashiondesign #fashionph #fashionshoes #fashioninsta #fashionistas #fashionmodel #fashionkilla #fashionbag #music #explore #exploremore
A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats? (@blacchynasnapchats) on
@blacchyna @imdreamrenee tag a friend #blacchynasnapchats #blacchyna #chyna #fashion #fashiondiaries #fashionista #fashionstyle #fashionweek #fashionblog #fashionable #fashiongram #fashionshow #fashionaddict #fashionpost #fashionphotography #fashionlover #fashiondesigner #fashionhijab #fashiondaily #fashiondesign #fashionph #fashionshoes #fashioninsta #fashionistas #fashionmodel #fashionkilla #fashionbag #music #explore #exploremore
A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats? (@blacchynasnapchats) on
@blacchyna @imdreamrenee tag a friend #blacchynasnapchats #blacchyna #chyna #fashion #fashiondiaries #fashionista #fashionstyle #fashionweek #fashionblog #fashionable #fashiongram #fashionshow #fashionaddict #fashionpost #fashionphotography #fashionlover #fashiondesigner #fashionhijab #fashiondaily #fashiondesign #fashionph #fashionshoes #fashioninsta #fashionistas #fashionmodel #fashionkilla #fashionbag #music #explore #exploremore
A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats? (@blacchynasnapchats) on
Snapchat / Kourtney Kardashian
Earlier in the day, she wished Rob a happy birthday.
Rob's family celebrated his birthday at Kris' home. His sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on Snapchat a photo from the bash.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!