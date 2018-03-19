Blink-182 Announces King of the Weekend Las Vegas Residency

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

All the small things you know and love about Blink-182 are coming to Las Vegas!

The pop punk band from the '90s is coming to rock the Palms Casino Resort with their first-ever "Kings of the Weekend" Rock Residency starting this May. 

"Blurring the line between rock, punk and pop, blink-182 with Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (guitar), will bring its nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales and nonsensical antics to life in Kings of the Weekend," according to a press release.

Mark, Travis and Matt (singer Tom DeLonge infamously quit the band in 2015) will begin their 16-show run on Memorial Day 2018.

The trio will perform May 26-May 27, June 8-9, June 15-June 16, June 23-June 24, Oct. 26-Oct. 27, Nov. 9-Nov. 10 and Nov. 16- Nov. 17.

Photos

2017 Vegas Strong Benefit Concert

Blink-182

Willie T

Blink-182

Willie T

"blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers. They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl," said Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray in a press release.

"When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely!'" said Mark. He added, "Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list—a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

When in Vegas...

Tickets for blink-182: Kings of the Weekend are $59, $79, $99, $109, and $169 and go on sale this Friday, March 23, 2018 at 10 a.m. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travis Barker , Top Stories , Music , Apple News
Latest News
Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Set to Host 2018 Miss USA Competition

American Idol, Katy Perry

Katy Perry Tries and Fails to Sing As High As Mariah Carey on American Idol

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids to See the New Tomb Raider

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

Will and Grace Stars Reveal Favorite Revival Moments, Dream Hook-Ups

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Watch What Happens Live

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Offers a Simple Explanation for Brielle Biermann's Breakup

Despicable Me 3

Despicable Me 3 Is Coming to Netflix in April

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Compliments Taylor Swift on American Idol—But Was It Actually Shade?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.