Zac Efron's Brother Dylan Efron Among Sexy Celeb Siblings

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 1:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dylan Efron, Zac Efron

David Tonnessen/PacificCoastNews

Can we talk about this...again?

In case you weren't aware, Zac Efron has a hot brother, Dylan Efron.

Zac, 30, may have amazing abs, but he's got some tough competition from his 26-year-old bro, who may actually have an Olympian swimmer's body.

No really—her recently posted on Instagram a photo of himself sporting Speedos and killer abs at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO while standing to the right (his right) of Olympic swimmers Josh PrenotNathan AdrianRyan MurphyJacob Pebley, and Connor Dwyer, who competed with boy Efron brothers at the 2017 Nautica Malibu Triathlon.

Dylan is Zac's only sibling. The two grew up in and around San Luis Obispo in central California.

See more celebs with sexy siblings below.

Photos

Stars' Sexy Siblings

Other celebs with hot brothers include Justin TherouxNeve Campbell, Ansel Elgort and Rachel McAdams.

Stars with cute sisters include Vanessa HudgensKarlie Kloss and AnnaLynne McCord.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zac Efron , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Daughter, St Patrick's Day

Dream Kardashian Celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 in Style

Nico Torterella

Younger's Nico Tortorella Marries Partner in a "Genderbending" Outfit

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

Karlie Kloss Responds to Taylor Swift Friendship Breakup Rumors

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Throwback, Birthday

Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday Months After Split Drama

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Showcases New Haircut and Is All Smiles on Bike Ride

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, 2 Months

Kim Kardashian's Baby Girl Chicago West Is Pretty in Pink in New Photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Another Chic St Patrick's Day Look

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.