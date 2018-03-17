Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday Months After Split Drama

Blac Chyna took to Instagram Stories late on Friday to wish her ex Rob Kardashian a happy 31st birthday.

The two, who share 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, split in early 2017 after a one-year on-and-off relationship. Much drama followed their breakup. In July, Rob posted naked pics of Chyna and a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He accused her of cheating. Chyna accused him of domestic violence and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. In September, she dropped her case and she and Rob reached a custody agreement over their daughter.

"Happy birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy," Chyna wrote in her Instagram post on Friday, alongside a throwback photo of her, Rob and Dream.

Photos

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Rob, who has largely remained off social media over the past year, has not commented.

Chyna had also wished him a happy birthday last year, soon after their split, and even attended his family's birthday party for him. He did not attend her 29th birthday two months later but he did wish her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rob received more online birthday wishes on Friday.

"Happy birthday #robkardashian!!" his mom Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram. "You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama."

