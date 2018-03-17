Selena Gomez Showcases New Haircut and Is All Smiles on Bike Ride

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 9:59 AM

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was all smiles on Friday as she showcased a new look while riding a bike in Los Angeles with a girlfriend.

The 25-year-old singer, who previously sported hair over her shoulders, recently debuted a new bob haircut after spending the weekend in Texas with her family. She was photographed sporting her new hairstyle on Thursday, while wearing a pink tube top, jeans and a long, tan cardigan.

Justin Bieber has not been not spotted with Gomez in her recent outings. Multiple sources told E! News that they have been spending time apart. Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance last fall, three years after their much-publicized breakup that had followed an on and off three-year relationship. The two have not commented.

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Selena Gomez

Gomez was not spotted at Bieber's 24th birthday party two weeks ago and a source had told E! News that the bash, which was large, was partially to blame for their "break."

On Thursday, Bieber attended the premiere of Midnight Sun to support his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger and Gomez did not accompany him.

Another source told E! News on Thursday that while Gomez and Bieber "have cooled off on being together all the time and making it a big serious thing," they are "still in contact and talking."

