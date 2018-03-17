Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Another Chic St Patrick's Day Look

Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton is bumping along on St Patrick's Day for the third time.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child, showcased her baby bump in a warm, green Catherine Walker coat on Saturday as the two attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England in frigid weather.
Kate paired the look with a green Gina Foster Meribel hat, grey gloves and black suede pumps.
During the event, she she presented shamrocks to officers and warrant officers and also paused to pet Domhnall the Irish wolfhound, the Guards' pet dog and mascot.
William, who bears the title of Colonel of the Irish Guards, wore a military uniform. He and Kate later enjoyed some beverages; She sipped a sparkling water while the Duke of Cambridge had a pint of Guinness beer.
Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On St Patrick's Day 2013, while in the second trimester of her pregnancy with her and William's eldest child, Prince George, Kate stepped out in a green Emilia Wickstead fit-and-flare dress coat.
On St Patrick's Day 2015, while in the third trimester of her pregnancy with their second, Princess Charlotte, Kate covered her baby bump with a navy Catherine Walker coat.
See more of Kate's stylish St Patrick's Day looks over the years below.
The duchess did not make a public appearance on St Patrick's Day 2016, opting to remain at her and William's Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk with George and Charlotte, ahead of state visits to India and Bhutan. William, who bears the title of Colonel of the Regiment of the Irish Guards, attended the annual parade without her and presented sprigs of Shamrock to the officers and guardsman by himself.