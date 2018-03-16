The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Steps Out With Katelyn Byrd 2 Months After Cheating Scandal

Alex Pall appears to be moving on after facing cheating allegations.

Close to two months after grainy video footage surfaced of what appeared to be The Chainsmokers member kissing a woman other than his girlfriend, the Grammy winner decided to step out with a new lady.

Earlier this week, Alex was photographed arm-in-arm with a mystery woman during a rainy dinner date in West Hollywood.

It appears the lady in question is 23-year-old model Katelyn Byrd who is also believed to be featured in the controversial tape that ignited cheating rumors.

E! News has reached out to Katelyn and Alex's rep for any comment.