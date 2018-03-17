Getty Family Goes After FX's Trust: Could This Be the Beginning of the End for TV's True Crime Wave?

Bringing a true story to life on the small screen is hard work.

There's an intense amount of work that must go into researching the story as fully as possible, securing the rights to someone's life, finding actors who look similar enough and is also the best choice for the role, and walking the increasingly fine line of being respectful to real-life folk, some of whom are still living, while still being as entertaining and dramatically propulsive as possible.

And as FX has begun learning the hard way, there's the added pressure of both legal ramifications and PR nightmares should the subjects of the projects—or their families—truly not be on board with your vision for their story.