Watch Married at First Sight's Ryan Buckley Freak Out Over Wife's 5-Year Plan

Ryan Buckley is completely freaking out!

On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the grooms including Jonathan Francetic and Jephte Pierre sit down with Pastor Calvin Roberson for a candid discussion on love and relationships.

But in an exclusive sneak peek, one groom can't help but express how scared he is of his wife's latest confession.

"My question is what if one of the things in your five-year goal of your marriage scares the living hell out of you?" Ryan shared with the group.

As it turns out, Jaclyn Schwartzberg said at a recent dinner that she's "kind of like a gypsy soul" and wants to travel abroad for extended periods of time.