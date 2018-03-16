Logic and Wife Jessica Andrea Split After 2 Years Together: Report

John Shearer/Getty Images
It's over between Logic and Jessica Andrea.
The 28-year-old "1-800-273-8255" rapper and producer and his wife, a 25-year-old singer and social media star, have split after more than two years of marriage, according to TMZ. They have no children together but do share two dogs. The music artists have not commented about their breakup
Logic, who last year got a hand tattoo that reads, "Happy wife, happy life," and Jessica were last photographed together at the 2018 Grammys in January.
The two wed in October 2015. Logic told AskMen.com that he proposed to Jessica in a photo booth on Coronado Island in San Diego.
"When it counted down, I took out the ring and asked her, so I got it on film," he said.
"We'd been dating for a little over a year," he added. "For some, it might seem quick, but I've been with women for five years and it never worked out. When you know, you know. She comes from a great family. She's a really great person. She makes me happy and she's my escape from everything, which is great."
Logic also said he is a "relationship guy."
"I'm not about that 'rapper life,'" he said. "She can come on the road with me. It's fun. But, she also has her own thing. She's an incredible singer. She's on my album on a song called 'I'm Gone.' She has her own life and the things that she does."
They had often expressed their love on Instagram.
On Jessica's 25th birthday last year, Logic surprised her by getting a small orchestra to wake her up by performing the theme song from Larry David's HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, one of his favorite shows.
"Woke up on my birthday to a orchestra," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video. "Am I dreaming?! thank you to my romantic husband @logic301 for doing this sweet surprise for me...you know how to make me feel like a Disney Princess everyday."
