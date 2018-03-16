Logic and Wife Jessica Andrea Split After 2 Years Together: Report

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Andrea, Logic, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images

It's over between Logic and Jessica Andrea.

The 28-year-old "1-800-273-8255" rapper and producer and his wife, a 25-year-old singer and social media star, have split after more than two years of marriage, according to TMZ. They have no children together but do share two dogs. The music artists have not commented about their breakup

Logic, who last year got a hand tattoo that reads, "Happy wife, happy life," and Jessica were last photographed together at the 2018 Grammys in January.

The two wed in October 2015. Logic told AskMen.com that he proposed to Jessica in a photo booth on Coronado Island in San Diego.

"When it counted down, I took out the ring and asked her, so I got it on film," he said. 

Photos

2017 Celebrity Breakups

"We'd been dating for a little over a year," he added. "For some, it might seem quick, but I've been with women for five years and it never worked out. When you know, you know. She comes from a great family. She's a really great person. She makes me happy and she's my escape from everything, which is great."

Logic also said he is a "relationship guy."

"I'm not about that 'rapper life,'" he said. "She can come on the road with me. It's fun. But, she also has her own thing. She's an incredible singer. She's on my album on a song called 'I'm Gone.' She has her own life and the things that she does."

They had often expressed their love on Instagram.

On Jessica's 25th birthday last year, Logic surprised her by getting a small orchestra to wake her up by performing the theme song from Larry David's HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, one of his favorite shows.

"Woke up on my birthday to a orchestra," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video. "Am I dreaming?! thank you to my romantic husband @logic301 for doing this sweet surprise for me...you know how to make me feel like a Disney Princess everyday."

E! News has reached out to Logic's rep for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alex Pall, Katelyn Byrd

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Steps Out With Katelyn Byrd 2 Months After Cheating Scandal

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

How Fergie and Josh Duhamel and More Stars Are Proving You Can Stay Friends With Your Ex

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser Says He's Ready to "Go Forward" After Sharing Sexual Assault Allegations

Katie Holmes, Dear Dictator

Watch Seth Green Lick Katie Holmes' Feet in This NSFW Dear Dictator Clip

Chris Pratt & More Celebs' Rags to Riches Stories

Most Extravagant Gifts Fit for Royalty

Becca Kufrin's Season of "The Bachelorette" Begins Filming

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.