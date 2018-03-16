Brendan Fraser Says He's Ready to "Go Forward" After Sharing Sexual Assault Allegations

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 5:00 PM
Brendan Fraser is returning to the Hollywood spotlight optimistic and hopeful.
It's been less than a month since the actor claimed in an interview with GQ that he was groped by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
According to Brendan, Philip Berk grabbed his butt after a ceremony where he announced the group's annual charitable donation. The actor says he demanded and received a written apology from Philip following the incident but struggled to move on. Philip says in his memoir that he just pinched the actor as a joke.
But at Thursday night's FX Annual All-Star Party, Brendan reflected on the candid interview where he expressed hope that things will change.
"It just spoke my truth. A lot can happen and it's important to unburden yourself with the things you just don't need anymore. I can go forward now and I feel good that I was inspired by others with courage and I was able to speak what I needed to say and it's a new time," he shared with E! News. "It's a new era and I think some change that's good is going to come about. I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The HFPA previously released a statement announcing that they are investigating Brendan's claims against Philip.
"The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article," the group told E! News. "Over the years we've continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident."
For the time being, Brendan is excited about his new crime drama titled Trust. The FX series tells the story of John Paul Getty III who is kidnapped by the Italian mafia in order to get a ransom. For some undisclosed reason, his family appeared not interested in helping him back.
"The grandson has been kidnapped," Brendan explained to us from the SVA Theater in New York City. "My character's job is to try and broker the piece and get him back but that's when the trouble just starts."
Trust premieres March 25 at 10 p.m. only on FX.
