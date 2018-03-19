Tyler Henry Gives David & Rosanna Arquette a Comforting Message From Their Late Sister Alexis on Hollywood Medium

There's nothing like the bond shared between siblings.

Tyler Henry channels David and Rosanna Arquette's late transgender sister, Alexis Arquette, in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"For some reason they're having me talk about like four kids, four siblings, like the four situation," Tyler says. "So, anybody know where the four would be within the family?"

"There are four of us," David says with a chuckle.

And it seems like they were a strong foursome, because that's where the spirits are placing Tyler's focus.

"There's really a priority about wanting to refer to the siblings and talking about the siblings. And it's just like, that's where all the focus is," Tyler explains.

It's not long before Tyler picks up on Alexis' energy and her trailblazing past.