Feeding Elephants With Queen Elizabeth II to Blowing Bubbles With Prince George: Behind the Lens of a Royal Family Photographer

Through all of that preparation and stress, the silver lining is the breathtaking sights on the other side of the camera. For example, getting to see Nepal with Prince Harry is an experience Jackson will never forget. "He got an incredible welcome wherever we went, weighed down by numerous garlands as he arrived into the villages," Jackson said of the 2016 trip. "One night was spent in a village in the foothills of the Himalayas looked after by the Gurkhas—an incredibly warm welcome in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I generally find the more ‘foreign' the trip, the more exciting the photos! Papua New Guinea, The Galapagos Islands, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Solomon Islands have all been highlights for me over the years."

Those trips also present royals with some of their most emotional moments as they're connected to charities they care deeply about. "As a member of the British royal family, you have an incredible ability to shine a spotlight on important causes and affect positive change in a totally unique way," Jackson said. "I often find documenting the royals in this area I can take some of my most intimate and heartwarming photos as they get really stuck into causes they are passionate about and meet individuals struggling with many challenges. The emotion is reflected in the images."

While Markle will not become an official member of the family until her wedding to Prince Harry in May, she's already been welcomed into the royal—and public—fold by joining in the engagements. "It's been great to see the response of the public, the British public, who really sort of embraced her and huge crowds have come out," Jackson observed. "She's been very professional and it's been great to see...It's been really lovely to get those interaction shots [between her and Harry] and it's very natural between them both."