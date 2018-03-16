11 Universal Truths About Celebrity Coachella Style

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Coachella Style Guide

Getty Images

It's about one month away from Coachella—are you ready?

Even if you don't have plans to attend the first major event of musical festival season, the celebrities sure are. They flock to the three-day extravaganza (this year, headlined by The WeekndBeyoncé and Eminem) like flies to honey. What will they wear? While there are some hippie-inspired themes that will always have a following (read: fringe, lace and lots of flower crowns), the celebrities are pros at also dressing for circumstance, including weather, activities and more. 

What should you wear for the heat? How do you elevate a simple mini? What shoes are best? We unravel the common threads in celebrity Coachella style, so you know exactly what to pack this year. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Blake Lively, Meghan Markle and More!

Should you be hitting your local music fest or simply transitioning into a warm-weather wardrobe, here are 11 fashion truths that may help you. 

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Cindy Bruna

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

First rule of Coachella fashion: Be comfortable...because you'll be dancing the night away, lounging on grassy mounds, eating and drinking 'til your hearts are content. If something is too tight or loose and you're fidgeting or insecure about how something looks, it'll take away from the whole experience. 

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid

It's a universal truth of all music festivals: Skin is in. Show what you're comfortable with, whether that be a sliver of leg, a toned midriff, like Bella's, or more!

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Olivia Munn

XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Olivia Munn

You're basically at a concert extravaganza. Channel those rock-'n'-roll vibes with your favorite band tees. Do what Olivia did and pair it with a leather mini and sneakers. 

Article continues below

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Zoe Kravitz

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Zoe Kravitz

This is a time to be as extra as you want, whether that means wearing unicorn-colored hair, glitter makeup and a metallic onesie or simply wearing the brightest, boldest print in your closet. 

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Kendall Jenner

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Coachella is a marathon event, not a stylish sprint. Even if you don't like to dance, you're probably going to spend all day roaming the vast grounds. Even walking from the car pick-me-up to the festival grounds is a trek. Protect your feet with a pair of comfortable sneakers you don't mind getting dirty. All black or white ones, like Kendall's, match with everything. 

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Kaia Gerber

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

If sneakers are too simple for your major ensemble, opt for combat boots. With swarms of people dancing comes accidental-albeit-continuous foot-on-foot stepping—and that isn't cute. Whether you're wearing leather shorts and a graphic tee or your most feminine floral mini-dress, combat boots give you that edge factor. 

Article continues below

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Hailey Baldwin

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

Did we mention it was going to be hot? For an easy Coachella outfit, slide into a bold, billowy mini-dress slip and call it a day. To elevate this look to It Girl status, pair the dress with a lace bralette and very comfortable boots. Don't even bother with the hair—it's going up anyway. 

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Jennifer Lawrence

Team GT/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence

You may not be a flower-crown-wearing hippie, but this venue is definitely a place to showcase your more whimsical side. Long maxi-dresses, especially of the lace and crochet variety, will be out in full fashion force. Pair the piece with your favorite gem-encrusted sandals and frolic away. 

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Emma Roberts

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts

Dressing for the weather can be tricky. During the day, it's hotter than Hades; nighttime can get really windy. What's a festival-goer to do? Wear lightweight fabrics, like linen. Not only will you survive the heat, but it's layerable. 

Article continues below

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Jamie Chung

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jamie Chung

Even the color averse respects poppy hues at Coachella. Why? It's just plain fun, and isn't that what musical festivals are all about?

ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Kate Bosworth

Splash News

Kate Bosworth

Unless you're wearing cut-off shorts, opt for billowy denim. It's too hot to be be living in skinny jeans all weekend long. Pair your oversize denim, like culottes or a dress, with pieces tighter and smaller in proportion, like crop tops and bralettes. Not only will this look provide ventilation but you'll look boho-chic. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Justine Skye Shares 5 Things You Need to Be an It Girl

RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jamie Chung , Bella Hadid , Kendall Jenner , Zoë Kravitz , , Kaia Gerber , Hailey Baldwin , Jennifer Lawrence , Emma Roberts , Kate Bosworth , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Life/Style , Coachella
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton, Issa Engagement Dress, Original

If Kate Middleton’s Engagement Dress Came in Every Color…

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye

Justine Skye Shares 5 Things You Need to Be an It Girl

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Perfects the LBD and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Dare to Wear, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

Olivia Wilde

Best New Beauty Products to Obsess Over This Spring 2018

ESC: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

Is Sandra Bullock's "Penis Facial" the Next It Spa Treatment?

How to Workout Like Selena Gomez

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.