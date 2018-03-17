How The Good Fight Offers a Break From Reality...With a Donald Trump Twist

The Good Fight's Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) has always appeared to be calm, cool and collected. That all changed with season two.

That's not to say Diane Lockhart has lost her dignity, but the character is having trouble pretty much just living her life. The Good Fight is set in the real world with Donald Trump as president. It's a world Diane, nor Baranski, ever thought she'd be in. The very first episode of The Good Fight began with Diane in shock over Trump's win. Fast forward a year to the season two premiere and Diane is self-medicating with psychedelic mushrooms. Yes, that Diane Lockhart, the brooch-wearing, famously sage attorney from The Good Wife, is doing micro-dosing shrooms.