Tomb Raider Review Roundup: Did Alicia Vikander Win Over Critics With Reboot?

1. Variety's Owen Gleiberman says, "The exciting surprise of the new Tomb Raider is that it doesn't tamp down Vikander's inner flame, or the three-dimensionality of her talent; it doesn't fold and insert her into an overly gymnastic and CGI-happy thrill ride. The movie is full of vine-swinging, bow-and-arrow-shooting, ancient-spirit-meeting action, but most of it is staged on a convincing human scale, one that's been expertly tailored to its star's understated directness."

He goes on to say that the movie "is hokum: brisk but derivative, a compendium of jungle-chase pulp spun into something stylishly watchable. Yet when a movie like this one is made with a semblance of the human touch, and when it gives an actress as alive as Vikander a chance to carve out a true character instead of just inhabiting a series of stronger-than-life poses, you walk out feeling honestly entertained rather than jittery with overkill. It's something that shouldn't be so rare: escapism that breathes."

2. The Hollywood Reporter's Todd McCarthy writes, "Brandishing impressively packed abs and enough upper body strength to pull herself out of countless jams, Alicia Vikander gamely steps into the kick-ass role twice played by Angelina Jolie, but the derivative story and cardboard supporting characters are straight out of 1930s movie serials...the film strains credulity even for a vid-game fantasy by letting the leading lady recover awfully quickly from bad injuries, but other than that Vikander commands attention and is the element here that makes Tomb Raider sort of watchable."

3. Vulture's David Edelstein comments. "One might liken it to a big-screen video game. Which it proudly is. The actual video game was very good and so is the action in this movie."

On Vikander, Edelstein writes, "Emotionally, she's all there—achingly vulnerable in the scene that follows the sequence I've described and fierce for the climax to come," but, "she doesn't have Angelina Jolie's droll, to-the-manor-born insouciance."

"I'm probably overpraising Tomb Raider—it's not that big a deal. But it's not a small deal," he says. "I don't want so many sequels/prequels/video-game/comic-book/CGI-laden movies either, but there's a lot of space for good work between the high of Black Panther and the abyss of The Mummy."