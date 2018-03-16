How Becca Kufrin’s Night One Dress Ranks Among The Bachelorette's Best and Worst Premiere Looks Ever

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 11:39 AM

Becca, Bachelorette, Premiere dress

A new journey begins.

Less than two weeks after The Bachelor's most shocking finale ever, Becca Kufrin has already started filming her season of The Bachelorette.

On Thursday night, creator Mike Fleiss provided behind-the-scenes photos from Becca's first night as the franchise's new lead, during which she met all the men that will be vying for her love in season 14. 

Aside from a lot of attention being paid to the various limo exit strategies (a chicken suit?!), another major focus on night one is the gown the lead chooses to wear to make her official first impression as the Bachelorette. And like many Bachelorettes before her, Becca, 27, decided to go full-on glam for her premiere, wowing us (and surely her suitors) in a beaded white gown. 

Photos

We Ranked The Bachelorette's Best and Worst Premiere Dresses Ever

But how does her night one look compare to the 14 previous women's premiere dresses?

We updated our official ranking of all of The Bachelorette's premiere looks over the seasons, from worst to best. Click through the gallery below to find out where Becca ranks among fan-favorite such as Rachel Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Emily Maynard

Photos

We Ranked The Bachelorette's Best and Worst Premiere Dresses Ever

Becca's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

