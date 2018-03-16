Angelina Jolie Shares Her Simple Makeup Routine—and How a Sharpie Was Once Involved

When it comes to beauty, Angelina Jolie wants to see your soul.

Long hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the Oscar winner takes a surprisingly simple approach to her beauty routine for someone whose appearance ignites a full-on frenzy every time she walks out the door.

As a self-proclaimed tomboy growing up, Jolie was less interested in product and more enthralled by personality. "I'm sure I had my moments when I was little where I would put makeup all over my face, but I was a bit of a tomboy. And then I was a bit of a punk," she recalled to InStyle. "Nowadays it's very popular to dye your hair blue, for example. In my day you bleached it and used a Sharpie [for color]."

Jolie continued, "I've never gone to a girlfriend's house and played makeup. I'm not one of those women who say, 'Hey, let's have a night and do each other's hair.' I've never been that, but I find that really sweet."