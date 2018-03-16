Matthew Morrison Outraged by Alleged Dog Abuse Video Filmed for His Movie

A video of alleged abuse of a dog on the set of Matthew Morrison's new movie has surfaced and the Glee alum says he is heartbroken by the footage and has called the producers to express his outrage.

PETA posted the clip on Thursday, saying it appears to show a cage containing a German Shepherd suspended 20 feet in the air, then spun around by a crane and then plunged into a freezing river. The animal rights group said a whistleblower provided the footage and that it was shot in November for a scene for Crazy Alien, which was filmed in China. The person said the director, Hao Ning, ordered two takes. TMZ quoted sources as saying that the dog did not appear to be injured, but was shaken up.

"I've just been made aware and seen a video from the set of a film I worked on in China," Morrison, who plays the lead character in the sci-fi comedy movie, tweeted on Thursday. "My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way. Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this. I've called the producers to express my outrage."