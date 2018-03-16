Camila Cabello Feels Like She's on "Cloud 9" Since Dating Matthew Hussey

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 7:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

Camila Cabello is "really, really happy"—partially thanks to her new relationship with Matthew Hussey

About a month after the 21-year-old singer was spotted kissing the 30-year-old dating coach, the "Havana" star appeared on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, where she was asked if she was happy and if she was in love. 

"I am really, really happy….I feel like I've never been happier in my life," she said. 

However, she kept a tighter lip when addressing whether she was in love.

"As far as that, I have always been such a private person and the one thing that has been, I think, the hardest thing about this industry has been letting go of that privacy," she said. "‘Cause I feel like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred. I need to keep some things mine for them to be special—and just to protect that. But yeah, to answer your question, I'm really happy."

In fact, earlier on in the interview, the former Fifth Harmony member said she felt like she was on "cloud nine."

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Are Dating: Inside the Relationship That Took Her by Surprise

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Cabello and Hussey were spotted sharing a smooch and cuddling on a beach in Mexico back in February.

"Camila recently started dating Matthew," an insider told E! News at the time. "It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."

Actually, Cabello had showed interest in Hussey before they were even together. In January, the singer chatted with Z100's Elvis Duran and asked about the dating expert.

"Hey wait, by the way, is Matthew Hussey still [here]?" she asked. "I love him. He's great. He gives good advice." 

In addition to dishing on her love life, Cabello talked about her time on X Factor and leaving Fifth Harmony. She also shot down rumors that Taylor Swift convinced her to leave the group.

"It annoyed me that people said that she was encouraging me [to leave] because I know she probably got a lot of flak for that or a lot of negative criticism for that," she said, "and that annoys me because I'm really protective over my friends Nobody could ever persuade me to do anything. If I don't want to do something, the whole world could be telling me [to do it], and I won't do it."

In fact, Cabello said she and Swift like to talk about "love and boys" when they hang out and that they have an "innocent" and "pure" friendship.

Listen to the full interview here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Camila Cabello
Latest News
Kelly Ripa, The Wendy Williams Show

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Loves to "Troll a Troll" on Instagram

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How the Archbishop Is Prepping for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Shares Her Simple Makeup Routine—and How a Sharpie Was Once Involved

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Why RuPaul's Drag Race Needs to Change Its Controversial All Stars Elimination Process

Channing Tatum, Kristen Bell

Channing Tatum and Kristen Bell Among Celebs to Appear at 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Vanessa Trump, Vanessa Haydon, Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Cuddles With Daughter After Vanessa Files for Divorce

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison Outraged by Alleged Dog Abuse Video Filmed for His Movie

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.