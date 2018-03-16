The Bachelorette Begins: Behind the Scenes of Becca Kufrin's Foray Into Handing Out Roses

Becca Kufrin started handing out her roses. Yep, The Bachelorette is officially filming and your first look is here thanks to executive producer Mike Fleiss.

In the photos below, Fleiss provides a behind-the-scenes look at filming of The Bachelorette premiere. There's the limo! There's Chris Harrison! There's a guy in a chicken suit? Of course there's a guy in a chicken suit. He's just the latest in what has become a Bachelor/Bachelorette tradition. Contestants have arrived on horseback, in shark outfits, wearing a unicorn head, in a wedding dress, with fake hearts…it's now a grand Bachelor Nation tradition. Go big or go home, right?