Jessa Duggar Is Not Pregnant With Baby No. 3

It's time to set the record straight on one Duggar-Seewald family rumor.

Earlier in the week, a report surfaced claiming Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her and husband Ben Seewald's third child. But as it turns out, it's just not the case.

A Duggar Family spokesperson tells E! News exclusively that Jessa is not pregnant.

The couple, who married in 2014 during a large ceremony in Arkansas, share two sons together—Henry, 13 months, and Spurgeon, 2.

In fact, the 25-year-old reality star has often spoken out about her style of parenting on her blog and on social media accounts.