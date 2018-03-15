The Bachelor’s Charlie O’Connell Engaged to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund

The Bachelor alum Charlie O'Connell is officially off the market!

The former reality star, who appeared on season 7 of the hit show back in 2005, is engaged to 31-year-old Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund.

Charlie's brother Jerry O'Connell confirmed the engagement to People, who was first to break the news.

"It's exciting!" he revealed. "We're going to do the wedding this spring. I'm the best man—we're all super stoked. It's great. She's a beautiful girl, she's so nice. I can't wait for him to join the married club."

The couple have also both added the big announcement to their social media profiles.

"Engaged 2 my #soulmate @annasophiab," 42-year-old Charlie included in his bio on Twitter. "Actress Model Playmate Realtor Dog Mom Engaged," Anna added to hers.

The model has been posting much of the couple's relationship on Instagram as of late, most recently during a trip to Singapore. The pair also walked the red carpet at the premiere for Living Among Us on Feb. 1.

And while Charlie may have popped the question to Anna, he certainly didn't get down on one knee during his time on The Bachelor. As fans may remember, the star didn't end up proposing to the show's finalist, Sarah Brice. The couple dated on-and-off for years before splitting for good in 2010. 

"I think it was a mutual break-up," he said of the split. "The thing is that we dated for five years...and were just arguing over the same things and stuff like that. And then eventually you've got to go your separate ways."

Whatever the case may be, it's nice to see Bachelor alums finding love after the final rose. 

Congrats to the engaged couple! 

