Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Crowns a Winner

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 6:45 PM
RuPaul's Drag Race has another all star to add to its hall of fame, and everybody's just a little bit shocked.
After the final four—Trixie Mattel, Kennedy Davenport, BeBe Zahara Benet, and Shangela—faced all the eliminated queens in tonight's finale, that jury narrowed it down to Trixie and Kennedy, shutting out both frontrunner Shangela and Bebe, the only former winner in the bunch.
After a lip sync to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," Trixie Mattel was named the winner of All Stars 3.
Trixie previously competed on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race, and went on to star in the popular webseries UNHhhh and the Viceland series The Trixie and Katya Show.
While everyone is happy for Trixie, most of the top tweets about the finale were a little bit...confused...about that final two.
When you know it should?ve been Shangela and Trixie lip syncing but you?re happy Trixie won #AllStars3 pic.twitter.com/oJDc98uvfs— #teamtrixie (@NikkiWolfeArt) March 16, 2018
THE TOP 2 THAT WE DESERVED #allstars3 #dragrace pic.twitter.com/5f4ElqUVAn— matt (@tattooheartt) March 16, 2018
Many fans were shocked by the fact that Trixie and Kennedy were named the top two of the season, especially up against Shangela and BeBe. BeBe won season one of Drag Race, and Shangela was a frontrunner for most of the season. She had three challenge wins and three lip sync wins under her belt, and seemed like an automatic choice for final two.
Several jury members said their final two votes were based on who could benefit from the win more, but considering the fact that Trixie already has a TV show, we're just saying that seems a little suspect.
Obviously Trixie is fabulous and deserving and we trust the final lip sync decision of RuPaul, but what we do not trust is a jury of eliminated contestants deciding not to vote for the queen who eliminated the most of them but who definitely deserved a shot at the win. This isn't even anything against Kennedy! It's just a fact that Shangela deserved a shot!
I need to know which of the six queens didn?t vote for Shangela so I can personally fight them #AllStars3— Dale Hamilton (@EvilNurseJoy) March 16, 2018
I wanna know who each eliminated queen voted for and I wanna know NOW #AllStars3 pic.twitter.com/bpefYWPdmS— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) March 16, 2018
All we ask for Christmas this year is that Survivor footage that usually plays over the credits of who everyone voted for, because we need. to. know!
We'd also like a video of that Grease Live!-style finale performance that we can watch a few more times because it was a delight and it might distract us from our confusion, until season 10 begins next week to make us completely forget any of this ever happened.
RuPaul's Drag Race returns next Thursday for season 10 on VH1.
