Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Crowns a Winner

RuPaul's Drag Race has another all star to add to its hall of fame, and everybody's just a little bit shocked.

After the final four—Trixie Mattel, Kennedy Davenport, BeBe Zahara Benet, and Shangela—faced all the eliminated queens in tonight's finale, that jury narrowed it down to Trixie and Kennedy, shutting out both frontrunner Shangela and Bebe, the only former winner in the bunch.

After a lip sync to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," Trixie Mattel was named the winner of All Stars 3.

Trixie previously competed on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race, and went on to star in the popular webseries UNHhhh and the Viceland series The Trixie and Katya Show.

While everyone is happy for Trixie, most of the top tweets about the finale were a little bit...confused...about that final two.